Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,213 Shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,213 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of ABM Industries worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in ABM Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ABM Industries by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in ABM Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ABM Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ABM Industries by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $50,483.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean A. Chin sold 3,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $131,024.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,793 shares of company stock worth $207,999. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. CL King raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Sidoti raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of ABM opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -416.62 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. ABM Industries had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.10%.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

