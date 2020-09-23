Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,389,000 after acquiring an additional 17,583,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,459,000 after buying an additional 661,043 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,763,000 after buying an additional 7,299,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after buying an additional 3,285,330 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,812,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,240,000 after buying an additional 1,024,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $77.01 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The firm has a market cap of $119.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average of $74.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.17%.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zendesk Inc Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can
Zendesk Inc Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can
Pagerduty Inc Stock Position Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can
Pagerduty Inc Stock Position Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in Box Inc
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in Box Inc
Integer Holdings Corp Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can
Integer Holdings Corp Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can
Five Below Inc Stock Holdings Cut by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can
Five Below Inc Stock Holdings Cut by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can
Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Methode Electronics Inc.
Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Methode Electronics Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report