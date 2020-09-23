Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,389,000 after acquiring an additional 17,583,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,459,000 after buying an additional 661,043 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,763,000 after buying an additional 7,299,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after buying an additional 3,285,330 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,812,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,240,000 after buying an additional 1,024,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $77.01 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The firm has a market cap of $119.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average of $74.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.17%.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

