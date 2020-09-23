Jane Street Group LLC Invests $515,000 in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 1,064.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 4,669.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $39.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average is $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.