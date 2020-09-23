Jane Street Group LLC Invests $470,000 in Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 24,885 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 11,245 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 182,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 131,483 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRTA. BidaskClub cut Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37. Prothena Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.84.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.02). Prothena had a negative net margin of 11,399.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that Prothena Co. PLC will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

