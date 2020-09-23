Jane Street Group LLC Invests $466,000 in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 645,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 6.16% of Ashford Hospitality Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 186.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 36,479 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 129,861 shares during the period.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

NYSE:AHT opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($20.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by ($16.07). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 178.46% and a negative net margin of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -26.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 50,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,634.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 10,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,030. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $234,900 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

AHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.10 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.59.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.