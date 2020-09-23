14,748 Shares in Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Personalis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Personalis by 432.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Personalis by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Personalis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Personalis by 99.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Personalis alerts:

In other Personalis news, major shareholder Llp Abingworth sold 986,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $18,749,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $644,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,045,615 shares of company stock worth $19,952,694. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $760.46 million, a P/E ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.91. Personalis has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $24.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSNL shares. ValuEngine cut Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Personalis in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Personalis from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Personalis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Personalis Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.