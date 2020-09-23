2,597 Shares in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. UniFirst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

In related news, Director Phillip L. Cohen sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total transaction of $219,711.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,445.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UNF stock opened at $183.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.01. UniFirst Corp has a 52 week low of $121.89 and a 52 week high of $217.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $445.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.28 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that UniFirst Corp will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

