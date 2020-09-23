Jane Street Group LLC Invests $466,000 in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 138,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.47% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the period. 25.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.97. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.33). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.