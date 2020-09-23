Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Stake in ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:VALT)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:VALT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.46% of ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VALT. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,129,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 204,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF during the second quarter valued at about $253,000.

NYSEARCA VALT opened at $49.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.24. ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $50.52.

