Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Textron by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 3.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 40.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 105.5% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 2.0% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $2,802,814.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,377,177.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $9,176,692.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,969,745.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Vertical Research upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

TXT opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average is $32.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $51.53.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

