Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 261.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,190 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Contango Oil & Gas were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 609.9% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,970,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 1,692,609 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 354.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 236,578 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 96.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 97,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $80,000.

NYSEAMERICAN MCF opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $4.79.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.84 million for the quarter.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

