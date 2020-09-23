3,162 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Paychex by 2.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 6.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,066,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,087,000 after purchasing an additional 65,070 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at $511,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 13.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,294,000 after purchasing an additional 57,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $318,268.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,294,720.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $29,076,602.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,867.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

PAYX stock opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zendesk Inc Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can
Zendesk Inc Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can
Pagerduty Inc Stock Position Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can
Pagerduty Inc Stock Position Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in Box Inc
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in Box Inc
Integer Holdings Corp Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can
Integer Holdings Corp Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can
Five Below Inc Stock Holdings Cut by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can
Five Below Inc Stock Holdings Cut by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can
Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Methode Electronics Inc.
Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Methode Electronics Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report