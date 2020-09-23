3,162 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Paychex by 2.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 6.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,066,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,087,000 after purchasing an additional 65,070 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at $511,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 13.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,294,000 after purchasing an additional 57,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $318,268.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,294,720.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $29,076,602.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,867.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

PAYX stock opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

