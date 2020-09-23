Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after buying an additional 36,349 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Rexnord by 8.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rexnord during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Rexnord by 16.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RXN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rexnord from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Rexnord from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. Rexnord Corp has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Rexnord had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rexnord Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.92%.

In other news, Director George C. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,274. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

