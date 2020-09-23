Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAXN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,748,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,056,000 after buying an additional 101,026 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 108,330.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,979,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,291,000 after buying an additional 1,978,110 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,144,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,339,000 after buying an additional 260,140 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,027,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,684,000 after buying an additional 345,744 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,004,000 after buying an additional 71,992 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAXN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $86.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.96 and a beta of 0.60. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 52-week low of $49.80 and a 52-week high of $104.90.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $141.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.36 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $78,229.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,247.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,199 shares of company stock valued at $285,999. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.