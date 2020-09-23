HWG Holdings LP Makes New $14.08 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 69,194 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $14,082,000. Microsoft comprises 11.2% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $207.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.92. The company has a market cap of $1,569.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Summit Insights started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.72.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

