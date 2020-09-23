Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 2,147.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,699 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 41,755 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of International Bancshares worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.24. International Bancshares Corp has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th.

IBOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 140,000 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $4,359,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,936,554 shares in the company, valued at $60,304,291.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

