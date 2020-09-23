Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $316,000 in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GH. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 1,930.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $43,723.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $421,059.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 54,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $4,603,792.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,744,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,174,840.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 524,707 shares of company stock valued at $51,070,465. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $107.67 on Wednesday. Guardant Health Inc has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GH. BidaskClub raised shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.14.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

