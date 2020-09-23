Man Group plc Increases Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 584.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,917 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,604,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,869,000 after buying an additional 3,337,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,187,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,642,000 after buying an additional 730,666 shares in the last quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after buying an additional 481,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 653,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after buying an additional 421,914 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Shares of STL opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.65. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $239.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.51 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $90,843.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,391.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

