Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Position in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,867 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.12% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $67,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 86,889 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $78,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $322,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 253,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

ESRT stock opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.66 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

