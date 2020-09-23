Sei Investments Co. Sells 36,857 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,857 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,237,000 after purchasing an additional 51,116 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,163,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 490,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,882,000 after acquiring an additional 217,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.51. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $66.74.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.47%.

SSNC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.27.

In related news, Director Michael E. Daniels sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $2,031,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 50,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $3,177,524.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,559,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 232,500 shares of company stock worth $14,596,082. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

