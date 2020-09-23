Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Position in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,962 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,144 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 45.8% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Matador Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28. Matador Resources Co has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Co will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

