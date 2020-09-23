Sei Investments Co. Buys 1,959 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,604,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 630,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,904,000 after acquiring an additional 52,175 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $918,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,482,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $107.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -84.78 and a beta of 0.60. Guardant Health Inc has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.52.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $519,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,712.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $43,723.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $421,059.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 524,707 shares of company stock valued at $51,070,465. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GH. BidaskClub raised shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.14.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

