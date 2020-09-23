Sei Investments Co. Acquires New Shares in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 338,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,792,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,502,000 after acquiring an additional 701,414 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,038,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,983,000 after purchasing an additional 52,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,975,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,482,000 after purchasing an additional 252,921 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 274.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,946,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 10,483.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,508,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

IRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $52.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.69 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

