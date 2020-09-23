Sei Investments Co. Acquires 30,542 Shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,542 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.22% of Rent-A-Center worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 121.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter valued at $4,883,000. Huber Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter valued at $623,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 43.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 596.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 195,036 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $33.51.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $683.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.96 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

