Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Davita were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Davita during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Davita by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Davita by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Davita by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Davita by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Davita in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.83.

Shares of Davita stock opened at $84.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.12 and a 200 day moving average of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.20. Davita Inc has a 1 year low of $54.08 and a 1 year high of $92.67.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Davita news, VP Leanne M. Zumwalt sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $332,049.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,493,843.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $50,297.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,177.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,350 shares of company stock valued at $17,982,347. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

