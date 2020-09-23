Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Covenant Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Covenant Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,493 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.7% of Covenant Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $207.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,569.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

