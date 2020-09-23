Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Stellar Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Stellar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,159 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.6% of Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accident Compensation Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.2% during the second quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 84,478 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.2% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 168,851 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,363,000 after acquiring an additional 14,241 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.1% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 283,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,621,000 after acquiring an additional 30,615 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 613,837 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $124,921,000 after acquiring an additional 110,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% during the second quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

MSFT stock opened at $207.42 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a market cap of $1,569.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

