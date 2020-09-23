Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 20,100 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 124.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 20.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

NYSE:TOL opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.76.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.65.

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $763,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,516 shares in the company, valued at $6,036,396.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $640,096.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,020,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,968,576.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 537,708 shares of company stock worth $23,052,930. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.