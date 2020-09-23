Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 304,887 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 568.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.62. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised their price target on Halliburton from $9.50 to $13.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Halliburton from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Halliburton from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

