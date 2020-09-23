137,443 Shares in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 137,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the second quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Exelixis by 20.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.40 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 3,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $79,909.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

