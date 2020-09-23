Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,134 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Matador Resources by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Matador Resources by 45.8% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTDR. Raymond James upgraded Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cowen upgraded Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.25 to $12.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

MTDR opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources Co has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $19.83.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $118.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.79 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Matador Resources Co will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

