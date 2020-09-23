Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,827 Shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in LTC Properties by 75.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in LTC Properties by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in LTC Properties by 221.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 23,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

NYSE:LTC opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LTC Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $53.04.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.04 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 62.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

