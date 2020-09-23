Bryan R. Martin Sells 3,936 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2020

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 3,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $59,079.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 297,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,966.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bryan R. Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, September 17th, Bryan R. Martin sold 1,215 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $18,370.80.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.91.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 63.36% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The firm had revenue of $121.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on 8X8 from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 1,690.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in 8X8 by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

Bryan R. Martin Sells 3,936 Shares of 8×8, Inc. Stock
