Tito Serafini Sells 8,782 Shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Stock

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) insider Tito Serafini sold 8,782 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $132,696.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,227.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tito Serafini also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atreca alerts:

On Friday, August 14th, Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $202,000.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Tito Serafini sold 600 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $15,006.00.

Shares of BCEL stock opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. Atreca has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $484.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCEL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 170.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Atreca during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Atreca in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Atreca by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.