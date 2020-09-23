Burt W. Podbere Sells 1,233 Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total transaction of $161,473.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Burt W. Podbere also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Burt W. Podbere sold 75,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $10,126,500.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Burt W. Podbere sold 100,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total transaction of $11,453,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Burt W. Podbere sold 100,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $10,167,000.00.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $142.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.90 and a 200-day moving average of $89.68. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $153.10.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. Crowdstrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 666.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 828,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,080,000 after purchasing an additional 720,300 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 307.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 190,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,097,000 after purchasing an additional 143,677 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,093,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crowdstrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon(R) platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

