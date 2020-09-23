Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.08% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPC. Pinz Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 250.0% during the first quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 56.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 13.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on EPC shares. ValuEngine cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $38.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.16). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $483.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.