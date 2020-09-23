Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys New Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 51,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IOVA. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 74.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

IOVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average is $31.31. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $41.49.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.