Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 84.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,799 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 532.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETRN. Bank of America lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

NASDAQ:ETRN opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $340.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

