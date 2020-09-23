Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 48,766 Shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 66.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,766 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.10% of The GEO Group worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in The GEO Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in The GEO Group by 82.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in The GEO Group during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The GEO Group during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in The GEO Group during the second quarter worth about $88,000. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on GEO. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The GEO Group Inc has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16). The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $30,877.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,685.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne N. Foreman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $38,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.