Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys New Stake in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.03. Cloudflare Inc has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 9.38 and a quick ratio of 9.38.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 13,334 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $475,890.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,730,739 shares of company stock worth $369,593,615. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

