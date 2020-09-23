Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Holdings in MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,020 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,775,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,792,000 after buying an additional 52,620 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.63. MacroGenics Inc has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $32.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.02.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a negative net margin of 214.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 4,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $114,334.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,054.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 62,851 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,916,955.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,713 shares of company stock worth $2,888,971. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

