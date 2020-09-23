Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stake in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 20.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.3% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 22,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 355,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTNX shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.82.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. Nutanix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.28. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 66.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. The business had revenue of $327.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nutanix Inc will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 25,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $592,515.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,156.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 11,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $271,019.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,542.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,666 shares of company stock worth $2,471,683 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

