Sei Investments Co. Purchases 10,295 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Fabrinet worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $144,186.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,511. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Toh-Seng Ng sold 12,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $809,128.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,933.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,230 shares of company stock worth $4,173,878 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $62.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.58. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $76.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.86 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

