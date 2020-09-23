Sei Investments Co. Has $3.42 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 80.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,099 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Steel Dynamics worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,744,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,228,000 after purchasing an additional 219,613 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 16.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,282,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,235 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 35.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,662 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,141,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,961,000 after purchasing an additional 61,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,559,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cfra raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average is $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.