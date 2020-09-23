Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of LivePerson worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in LivePerson by 17.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 32.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in LivePerson during the second quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $63.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.40.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.08% and a negative net margin of 33.59%. The business had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPSN. Mizuho raised their price target on LivePerson from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on LivePerson from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on LivePerson from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on LivePerson from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on LivePerson from $34.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

In related news, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,775,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $177,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,598 shares of company stock worth $3,597,103. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.