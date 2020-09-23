Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Holdings Decreased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,540 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,535 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Wintrust Financial worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTFC. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at $33,474,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,721.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 633,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after buying an additional 598,938 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at $11,678,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 56.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 678,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,611,000 after buying an additional 245,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 29.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 806,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,179,000 after buying an additional 185,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.66 per share, with a total value of $35,058.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,297.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer acquired 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.57 per share, with a total value of $31,591.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,084.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $71.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.36). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $425.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

