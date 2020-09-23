Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 66.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,237 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 136.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 58.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 200,278 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 36.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 107.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 57,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 29,971 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan bought 41,176 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $748,991.44. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 20,000 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,957.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VST opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average of $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VST. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Vistra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

