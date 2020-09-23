Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stake in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,115 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.70% of SP Plus worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,594,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,094,000 after purchasing an additional 365,657 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,302,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,032,000 after purchasing an additional 37,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,485,000 after purchasing an additional 20,112 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 942,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 820,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 69,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

In other SP Plus news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $60,481.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Marc Baumann acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $94,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

SP opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $409.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.61. SP Plus Corp has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $47.33.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.00 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that SP Plus Corp will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SP Plus Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

