Sei Investments Co. Buys 5,009 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Huntsman worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 244.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,941 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Huntsman by 324.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,813,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,844 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Huntsman by 45.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,977,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,198 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 27.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,721,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,371 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Huntsman by 146.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,243,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,345,000 after purchasing an additional 738,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUN. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

