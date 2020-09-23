Sei Investments Co. Sells 19,958 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,958 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 53.3% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $118.62 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $137.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.70.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, major shareholder Iac/Interactivecorp purchased 2,912,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $51,639,529.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,240,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,227,043.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Eisner purchased 40,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,982,181.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,859.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.